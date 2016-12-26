Paso Robles seeks Planning Commission applicants

1:57 How a SLO utility box becomes a work of art Pause

2:43 Take a look inside the historic Atascadero Printery building

0:39 In video, Paso Robles High football coach Rich Schimke pours syrup into player's belly button

3:07 Watch San Luis Obispo's award-winning tourism video

0:31 Video of possible great white shark swimming near Pismo Beach Pier

0:43 A look at the fire damage at Giuseppe's restaurant in Pismo Beach

0:33 Is a creepy clown roaming the streets of Nipomo?

1:29 A look at San Luis Obispo's Box Art Program

1:57 New developments in the Kristin Smart case lead investigators to Cal Poly hillside