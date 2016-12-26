Paso Robles seeks Planning Commission applicants

The city of Paso Robles is taking applications to fill three seats on its seven-member Planning Commission. The appointments are for three-year terms expiring Feb. 29, 2020.
The commission makes recommendations to the City Council on general plan and zoning ordinances, and considers whether to approve or deny development applications including conditional use permits, development plans and tentative maps.
Applicants must be registered voters in Paso Robles or have a vested interest in the city, according to a city news release. Planning commissioners expect to spend 15 to 20 hours each month preparing for and attending meetings. The commission meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at City Hall. Subcommittee meetings may also be scheduled. Commissioners must file annual statements of economic interest (financial disclosure statements).
Applications are due by 5 p.m. Jan. 6, 2017. Applications are available at City Hall, 1000 Spring Street or downloaded at the city website http://www.prcity.com/. Search for “advisory application.”
For information, contact the Community Development Department at 805-237-3970 or email planning@prcity.com.
Comments