8 things to do in SLO County on Monday, Dec. 26

The Thinkery
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A children’s museum-based program for preschoolers that inspires natural curiosity, empowers kids to ask questions, and encourages their innate sense of wonder and creativity. Class ratio is 1 to 5. For more information email: karen@imaginariumfun.com. The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. $160 per month. 805-544-5437.
Winter Gymnastics Camp
9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Kids 3 to 13 will enjoy a fun day of gymnastics, games and other activities. No gymnastics experience required. Full and half day options available, plus before and after care. Performance Athletics Gymnastics, 4484 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $40 to $80. 805-547-1496.
Treasuring Tide Pools
1:30 to 4 p.m.
Gaze into a tide pool and view an entire working ecosystem while learning the rules of tide pool etiquette. Also learn about the coastal sage scrub community and geology of the area. Wear closed-toed shoes that one can get wet. Meet at the Bluff Trailhead, about 100 yards south of the Spooner Ranch House. Chance of poison oak. 2-2.5 hours. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
Farewell & Holiday Sale
6 p.m.
After 15 years, the Gallery at the Network is closing. Features work from more than 45 Central Coast artists. Gallery at the Network, 778 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Free admission. 805-788-0886.
Cambria Computer Club open forum
6:30 p.m.
Open agenda meeting suited for all levels of expertise but especially novice users. If you have a specific problem with your computer, hand-held device like tablet or smartphone, or software, come for assistance. An opportunity to get help with any new technologies. For more information, contact Dave Butner dbbig23@charter.net. Joslyn Recreation Center, 950 Main St. Cambria. 805-927-3364. www.cambriacomputerclub.org.
Bible Study Fellowship International
6:55 to 8:45 p.m.
Interdenominational women’s Bible study. The study of John. Grace Bible Church, 100 Rodeo Drive, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-431-3939.
Piedras Blancas Light Station tours
Sept. 1-June 14 tours are Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Meet at
9:45 a.m.
at the former Piedras Blancas Motel, 1.5 miles north of the lighthouse. $10 for adults, $5 for age 6-17, no fee ages 5 and younger. Special arrangements must be made for groups of 10 or more. 805-927-7361. Artist paint-out days. Second Wednesdays. $10. To make arrangements, call 805-927-8574.
Monarch butterfly migration
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Docent talks held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily (rain cancels). Highway 1, half mile south of Pismo Beach. Pismo Beach Monarch Grove, 455 S. Dolliver St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-548-0390.
