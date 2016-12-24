Light the menorah, trim the tree: Families celebrate as Christmas, Hanukkah coincide

1:37 Take a look at South County's holiday decorations, from Nipomo to Shell Beach Pause

0:32 Storm scenes from Pismo Beach

1:15 A look at Avila Ranch in San Luis Obispo

2:05 A history of medical marijuana in San Luis Obispo County

2:05 Pot operations turned California Valley into 'a circus'

0:41 Cal Poly Rose Parade float heads to Pasadena under the cover of darkness

2:43 Take a look inside the historic Atascadero Printery building

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

0:27 Hail falls in San Luis Obispo on Christmas Eve