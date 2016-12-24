Portion of Price Canyon Road closed because of overturned truck

Drivers wanting to take Price Canyon Road between Pismo Beach and Highway 227 were out of luck Saturday morning. A portion of Price Canyon Road was closed at 5 a.m. and remained closed as of noon east of Pismo Beach because of an overturned water truck, according the the CHP.
The road is closed between Corral De Piedra Road and Ormonde Road. CHP received a report at about 5 a.m. of a large water tanker truck overturned on Price Canyon Road near Ormonde Road. One person was reported to have minor injuries, according to the CHP.
The road is expected to remain closed until at least midafternoon while equipment is brought in to move the large truck, the CHP said.
