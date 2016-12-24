3.1-magnitude quake shakes Santa Barbara County

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck near Santa Barbara early Saturday, just as Christmas Eve was dawning.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake occurred at 6:15 a.m., and the epicenter was located in the Santa Barbara Channel about four miles southwest of Santa Barbara. The depth was recorded at 6½ miles below the earth’s surface.
The jolt was felt along Santa Barbara County’s South Coast.
No significant aftershocks were recorded in the hour after the earthquake, according to the USGS. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center did not issue a warning in the wake of the quake.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
