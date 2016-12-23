6 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Dec. 24

Benefit yoga
10 to 11 a.m.
All-level yoga class. All proceeds benefit the Cambria Connection. Tula Yoga, 614 Main St. Cambria. $15. 805-927-1654.
Duna Vista Exploration Hike
Noon to 3 p.m.
A park ranger will lead this strenuous hike up to the peak of Duna Vista. The Duna Vista Loop is just more than 7 miles long. Call for details. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water. Meet at the kiosk on the Wittenberg Arm of the lake, or ask at the registration office at the park entrance. Rain cancels event. Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. 805-788-2381.
Reading of “A Christmas Carol”
5 to 6 p.m.
Charles Dickens returns to narrate his beloved tale of redemption. Jack House & Gardens, 536 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. $5, kids free. 805-470-0983.
Christmas Eve services
5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Child care will be provided during the services, though children are welcomed and encouraged to stay in service. A casual Christmas Day service will be held Sunday at 10 a.m. Dress comfortably. Coffee, hot chocolate and nibbles will be served before and after the service. Atascadero United Methodist Church, 11605 El Camino Real, Atascadero. Free. 805-466-2566.
Candlelight Christmas Eve
5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Service of lessons, readings and carols, highlighted by candles and harp accompaniment. Community Presbyterian Church, 2250 Yorkshire Ave. Cambria. Free. 805-927-4356.
Hanukkah celebration
5:30 p.m.
Lighting ceremony, games, treats and more. Lightings continue nightly at 5 p.m. through Jan. 1. Mission San Luis Obispo, 751 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-426-5465.
