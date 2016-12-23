Officials search for missing swimmer near Pismo Beach Pier

Update 6:10 p.m.: Cal Fire units at the scene of a surf rescue near Pismo Beach pier are being released after being unable to find anyone. The incident is being turned over to the Coast Guard.
Original story: Several agencies are assisting Pismo Beach officials search for a missing swimmer near the pier early Friday evening.
As of 5:20 p.m., the person had not been located.
About 4 p.m., multiple people reported to dispatchers that they saw a person walk into the water and not come out. Others reported seeing a distressed person in the water, a Cal Fire spokesman said.
Two Pismo Beach Fire Department and one Cal Fire engine responded to the scene. The U.S. Coast Guard also has a helicopter en route from Los Angeles and a cutter traveling from Morro Bay to assist in the search.
A high surf advisory has been issued for the area through Sunday.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
