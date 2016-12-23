SLO County’s 10 weirdest news stories of 2016

Some news is good, some news is bad and some news is just plain odd. It could be funny, out of the ordinary or just makes you shake your head.
Before we turn the calendar to 2017, we wanted to take a look back at some of the stranger stories that came out of San Luis Obispo County this year.
With that in mind, here are 10 of what we considered to be the weirdest stories of 2016.
1. Burger King employees break windows after prank call about gas leak
It would have been a lot less costly to catch a running refrigerator, but the phone pranksters in this case were a bit more devious. In January, someone called the Burger King in Morro Bay claiming to be from the Fire Department. The caller said there was a gas leak and the business’ windows needed to be broken for ventilation, and the employees complied. Read more about the prank »
2. Bloody fingertip found in salad at Applebee’s in Paso Robles, woman claims
A good rule of thumb when it comes to thumbs is to make sure they don’t end up as a garnish in salads. While accidents happen when it comes to knives and human fingers, but an accident at the Applebee’s in Paso Robles in January ended with a pregnant woman finding a bloody fingertip in a salad. Restaurant management confirmed the fingertip belonged to an employee. Read more about the bloody fingertip »
3. Man rescued from Morro Rock after proposing to girlfriend
This engagement got off to a rocky start. A man thought it would be a good idea to illegally climb Morro Rock in April and propose to his girlfriend via Facetime. The romantic gesture didn’t go so well, though, as he got stuck and had to be rescued by helicopter. He was also arrested. Read more about the rocky proposal and watch a video of the dramatic rescue »
4. Cal Poly’s quest: Stopping trucks from being decapitated by a certain bridge
A man walks into a bar. Ouch! A bus runs into a bridge. Oops! A truck runs into the same bridge. Yikes! And again... and again... Drivers of extra-tall vehicles for some reason keep bashing their rides while trying to drive under a short bridge on Highland Drive in San Luis Obispo. There are varying reasons for the mishaps — a total of 26 in 10 years — but Cal Poly is trying to prevent it from happening again. Read more about the bashed buses and trucks »
5. Creepy clown sightings spread to SLO County
Ugh, clowns. Creepy clown sightings swept the nation this fall, inducing panic attacks in people coast to coast. In early October, one Nipomo resident claims he was driving in an unpopulated area of the town late one night and saw a clown lurking on the side of the road. Read more about the creepy clown and watch the video »
6. SLO’s Madonna Inn bakery facing pink chocolate shortage
Tiffany & Co. has its robins egg blue, UPS has its brown and Madonna Inn has its pink. When your business has a signature color, it’s never good to abruptly change it up. But that’s what happened when the Madonna Inn’s chocolate supplier decided to revamp its dyes, including the pink hue made specifically for the hotel’s restaurant. Customers weren’t too happy when the pink champagne cake went white for awhile. Read more about the pink predicament »
7. Disney’s ‘Finding Dory’ movie has Morro Bay connection
When the plot of a major motion picture revolves around a major California aquarium, you’d kind of expect it to be about Monterey Bay. But when Dory, a forgetful little blue fish, starts to remember her past, it’s actually about a place farther south. Read more about the jewel of Morro Bay »
8. San Luis Obispo was the hottest spot in the nation
Most people agree to pay astronomical housing prices to live in San Luis Obispo because the weather is nice and mild year-round, right? So when a day in late September reached 108 degrees, people were sweating. It was also hotter than anywhere else in the country that day, including Las Vegas. Hey, Mother Nature, there’s a reason we don’t live in Death Valley. Read more about the heat wave »
9. Real estate agent apologizes for potentially illegal motocross video
Real estate is a pretty cutthroat industry, so agents tend to go big with their marketing. Perhaps Topher Ingalls went a bit too big with his video ad depicting his ride to work, which was filled with off-roading, freeway on-ramp jumping and highway wheelies on his motorcycle. Read more about the stunt-loving home seller and watch the video »
10. Man who posed for pictures with great white shark at Pismo pier is sought by authorities
If you accidentally catch a great white shark, the best thing to do is immediately release it. Unfortunately a man who caught one off the Pismo Beach Pier in July decided instead to pose with it in a widely-shared picture. Hasn’t he seen “Jaws: The Revenge?” Read more about the Pismo Pier poser »
