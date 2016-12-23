Local

December 23, 2016 11:21 AM

SLO County’s 10 weirdest news stories of 2016

By Larissa Doust

Some news is good, some news is bad and some news is just plain odd. It could be funny, out of the ordinary or just makes you shake your head.

Before we turn the calendar to 2017, we wanted to take a look back at some of the stranger stories that came out of San Luis Obispo County this year.

With that in mind, here are 10 of what we considered to be the weirdest stories of 2016.

1. Burger King employees break windows after prank call about gas leak

It would have been a lot less costly to catch a running refrigerator, but the phone pranksters in this case were a bit more devious. In January, someone called the Burger King in Morro Bay claiming to be from the Fire Department. The caller said there was a gas leak and the business’ windows needed to be broken for ventilation, and the employees complied. Read more about the prank »

2. Bloody fingertip found in salad at Applebee’s in Paso Robles, woman claims

A good rule of thumb when it comes to thumbs is to make sure they don’t end up as a garnish in salads. While accidents happen when it comes to knives and human fingers, but an accident at the Applebee’s in Paso Robles in January ended with a pregnant woman finding a bloody fingertip in a salad. Restaurant management confirmed the fingertip belonged to an employee. Read more about the bloody fingertip »

3. Man rescued from Morro Rock after proposing to girlfriend

 

Man rescued after climbing Morro Rock

A man who climbed up Morro Rock and then got stuck while trying to climb down was rescued Thursday, April 7, 2016, by Morro Bay firefighters with the help of a California Highway Patrol helicopter.

Courtesy of Morro Bay Fire Department

This engagement got off to a rocky start. A man thought it would be a good idea to illegally climb Morro Rock in April and propose to his girlfriend via Facetime. The romantic gesture didn’t go so well, though, as he got stuck and had to be rescued by helicopter. He was also arrested. Read more about the rocky proposal and watch a video of the dramatic rescue »

 

4. Cal Poly’s quest: Stopping trucks from being decapitated by a certain bridge

A man walks into a bar. Ouch! A bus runs into a bridge. Oops! A truck runs into the same bridge. Yikes! And again... and again... Drivers of extra-tall vehicles for some reason keep bashing their rides while trying to drive under a short bridge on Highland Drive in San Luis Obispo. There are varying reasons for the mishaps — a total of 26 in 10 years — but Cal Poly is trying to prevent it from happening again. Read more about the bashed buses and trucks »

A quick history of vehicles hitting Cal Poly's Highland Avenue bridge

On Aug. 16, 2016, another truck hit the Cal Poly Highland Avenue bridge, marking the third time this year a vehicle has hit the overpass. Here's a look back at other crashes there through the years.

Kaytlyn Leslie The Tribune
 

5. Creepy clown sightings spread to SLO County

 

 

Is a creepy clown roaming the streets of Nipomo?

This video posted to Facebook on Tuesday claims to show two Nipomo residents driving in an unpopulated area of Nipomo late at night and coming upon a creepy clown on street corner. Prank or not, it's part of a nationwide craze that started making headline

Facebook/Evan Thompson

Ugh, clowns. Creepy clown sightings swept the nation this fall, inducing panic attacks in people coast to coast. In early October, one Nipomo resident claims he was driving in an unpopulated area of the town late one night and saw a clown lurking on the side of the road. Read more about the creepy clown and watch the video »

6. SLO’s Madonna Inn bakery facing pink chocolate shortage

Tiffany & Co. has its robins egg blue, UPS has its brown and Madonna Inn has its pink. When your business has a signature color, it’s never good to abruptly change it up. But that’s what happened when the Madonna Inn’s chocolate supplier decided to revamp its dyes, including the pink hue made specifically for the hotel’s restaurant. Customers weren’t too happy when the pink champagne cake went white for awhile. Read more about the pink predicament »

Famed pink chocolate returns to Madonna Inn

The pink chocolate tastes the same as the cream-colored white chocolate, but it went on a five month hiatus from the Madonna Inn. The chocolate is back and being shaved and added to cakes.

Connie Pearce / The Madonna Inn
 

7. Disney’s ‘Finding Dory’ movie has Morro Bay connection

When the plot of a major motion picture revolves around a major California aquarium, you’d kind of expect it to be about Monterey Bay. But when Dory, a forgetful little blue fish, starts to remember her past, it’s actually about a place farther south. Read more about the jewel of Morro Bay »

Watch Dory remember she's from Morro Bay

In this clip from Disney's "Finding Dory," Dory suddenly remembers her family and where she's from — "the jewel of Morro Bay, California." “Finding Dory” opens in theaters nationwide June 17.

Walt Disney Pictures
 

8. San Luis Obispo was the hottest spot in the nation

Most people agree to pay astronomical housing prices to live in San Luis Obispo because the weather is nice and mild year-round, right? So when a day in late September reached 108 degrees, people were sweating. It was also hotter than anywhere else in the country that day, including Las Vegas. Hey, Mother Nature, there’s a reason we don’t live in Death Valley. Read more about the heat wave »

9. Real estate agent apologizes for potentially illegal motocross video

 

Watch Topher Ingalls' motocross video filmed in SLO County

Topher Ingalls, a former professional motorcross racer and Templeton native, is now selling real estate in San Luis Obispo. He says he made this video to depict his transition from the world of motocross to that of real estate.

Dustin Boeddeker SkEye High Productions
 

Real estate is a pretty cutthroat industry, so agents tend to go big with their marketing. Perhaps Topher Ingalls went a bit too big with his video ad depicting his ride to work, which was filled with off-roading, freeway on-ramp jumping and highway wheelies on his motorcycle. Read more about the stunt-loving home seller and watch the video »

10. Man who posed for pictures with great white shark at Pismo pier is sought by authorities

If you accidentally catch a great white shark, the best thing to do is immediately release it. Unfortunately a man who caught one off the Pismo Beach Pier in July decided instead to pose with it in a widely-shared picture. Hasn’t he seen “Jaws: The Revenge?” Read more about the Pismo Pier poser »

