Fire destroys mobile home in Paso Robles

A late night fire destroyed a mobile home in Paso Robles on Thursday night.
Paso Robles Department of Emergency Services was dispatched at 11:43 p.m. to a single-family residential structure fire at 3341 Spring St., for reports of a single-wide trailer located in the center of the mobile home park, with flames coming out the front door.
The first fire engine reached the scene within approximately five minutes, according to the news release. This initial fire crew found a mobile home unit fully involved with fire. The fire was also threatening adjacent units.
According to witnesses, the sole occupant at the time of the fire, a male in his mid-20s, was assisted out of the home by neighbors. Witnesses said the man’s parents also reside in the mobile home, but were out of town on vacation.
The fire’s cause is under investigation, according to a news release. The mobile home and its contents were destroyed.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
