Arroyo Grande’s holiday lights are a sight to behold

It was cold and dark the night I met a group of strangers in a sparsely lit parking lot and got in a car with them, with the intent of canvassing the city’s homes. As we piled into the dark SUV, their leader mentioned hitting some of the houses they had last year and her second-in-command passed out our weapons for the night.
Luckily, my crew was mostly soccer moms and Arroyo Grande recreation department workers, our weapons clipboards and pencils, and our intentions weren’t any more nefarious than judging the city’s annual holiday lights competition.
The competition is a yearly tradition, but how it happens is a closely guarded secret known only to those who have had the privilege of judging.
The judges all requested they remain anonymous to preserve the “blind” aspect of the competition, but recreation supervisor Brenda Barrow, who organizes it each year, was willing to go on the record as she led our seven-person crew throughout the city.
The biggest takeaway? The days of neighborhoods filled to the brim with competing decorations are gone, but the houses that remain lit up go bigger than ever before.
“We used to have neighborhoods where they knew we were coming, and they would stand in the street and wait for us to come by,” Barrow said. “Sometimes they would even fight. You know, not really fight, but kind of bicker? They don’t do that as much anymore. A lot of the old neighborhoods have sort of died down. We don’t see the streets like we used to.”
On Tuesday night, we were judging about 20 homes that had been entered into the competition, though Barrow said we could add any homes we spotted along the way if we wanted to.
It started out small, with some brightly decorated homes in the center of town. Though we scored these homes well, they would pale in comparison to some of the blisteringly bright behemoths we would see later.
A group favorite showed up relatively early: a home in the Berry Gardens neighborhood literally covered in multi-colored lights. At first glance it was impressive, but maybe not all that unusual, until we noticed something funky happening in the windows.
“Is there somebody in there?” one of the judges asked as she leaned for a closer look.
“It’s Santa!” said another of the judges.
A lot of the old neighborhoods have sort of died down. We don’t see the streets like we used to.
Brenda Barrow, Arroyo Grande Recreation Supervisor
Right at that moment, the holographic Santa Claus (in what I’m guessing was an LED screen) looked in our direction and audibly shushed us, prompting a chorus of giggles throughout the car.
It was something I had never seen before, and it was immediately clear that was going to be the favorite of the night.
“I’ve never seen anything like this in all the years I’ve done this,” Barrow said as we drove away.
The rest of the adventure was a blur of lights, blow-up figures in yards and those light projector things that flash red and green lights on your walls, which practically everybody seemed to have. Some houses stood out more than others — the home on Bakeman Lane that is synchronized to Christmas music is another highlight — while others were just pleasantly appealing with their simple strand of lights.
I’ve never seen anything like this in all the years I’ve done this.
Brenda Barrow, Arroyo Grande Recreation Supervisor
But then came the hard part: actually judging the entries, and sorting them into the (somewhat vague) categories of “Most Festive,” “Best Use of Lighting,” “Most Spirited,” “Most Traditional,” “Best Holiday Display,” “Most Creative” and “Best Overall.”
From the onset judging was problematic.
“All of them looked festive to me,” one of the judges said as she glanced at her clipboard scorecard. “I think after the fifth house I put them all as festive.”
How do you judge a house for best use of lights when all of them use lights? What’s the difference between being spirited and being festive? Where does creativity fit in? The questions abounded.
We also couldn’t remember which houses were which after a certain point, offering vague descriptors like, “Was this the one with the stars? Or the one with the ground? Oh, it was the red one?”
Luckily Barrow, a veteran at this, was there to help guide us through the process and we eventually selected the mass of winners. When it finally came time to decide best overall, she offered this sage advice.
“Which one sticks out the most in your mind? What’s the one you remember the most? That’s usually the best.”
For all of us it was unanimous: The Berry Gardens home with LED windows and a shushing Santa was the winner.
Leaving that night, I didn’t have anything practical to take away from the experience (unless you have an opening for a professional light-judger; if so, hit me up). But I did come away from it having gotten a closer look at a side of Arroyo Grande I don’t often see: a small town that enjoys making their city bright.
Have a merry (and bright) holiday, South County!
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
And the winners are:
Most Festive
- 1st: 423 Greenwood Ave.
- 2nd: 197 Colina St. tied with 276 Walnut Ave.
- 3rd: 1118 Palm Court tied with 1126 Palm Court
Best Use of Lighting
- 1st: 621 Corral Place
- 2nd: 922 Sandalwood Ave. tied with 833 Mesa Drive
- 3rd: 926 The Pike
Most Spirited
- 1st: 1104 Palm Court
- 2nd: 926 Sandalwood Ave. tied with 477 Bakeman Lane
- 3rd: 1550 Strawberry Ave.
Most Traditional
- 1st 406 Beech St. tied with 220 S. Mason St.
- 2nd 170 Unit C Brisco Road
- 3rd 1186 Ash St.
Most Creative
- 1st: 232 A and 232 B Spruce St.
- 2nd: 1091 Ash St. tied with 224 Spruce St.
- 3rd: 621 Eman Court
Best Holiday Display
- 1st: 164 Ikeda Way
- 2nd: 520 Diana Place
- 3rd: 2552 Snowcone Place
Best Overall
- 1598 Blackberry Ave.
Hall of Fame
- 517 Starlight Lane
Comments