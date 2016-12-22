Suspected DUI driver hits construction worker in Pismo Beach

A 24-year-old Nipomo man working traffic control for a construction crew in Pismo Beach is in serious but stable condition after an allegedly impaired driver drove past a stop sign and struck him early Thursday morning.
About 7:45 a.m., police officers responded to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian traffic collision on Dolliver Street near Stimson Avenue.
According to the Pismo Beach Police Department, 54-year-old Dawn Therese Lamoreaux of Pismo Beach was driving south on Dolliver Street and struck the man, who was working with a traffic safety management company and directing traffic for nearby construction crews. Lamoreaux allegedly drove passed a handheld stop sign.
The man was taken to a local hospital with major injuries, according to a department news release, but he was listed in stable condition early Thursday afternoon.
Police say Lamoreaux was found to be driving while under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested on felony DUI charges and was booked at San Luis Obispo County Jail, where she remained early Thursday afternoon in lieu of $100,000 bail.
