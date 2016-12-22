SLO’s homeless get a special holiday lunch thanks to one local business

The Prado Day Center was treated to a different kind of holiday meal Thursday: a Mexican-style lunch courtesy of a local family-owned business, Lua’s Catering.
Lua’s Catering, which is owned and operated by José Lua, donated food for about 125 daily guests at the day center, plus center volunteers.
“It’s been a great year for us in the catering business, and we’ve expanded,” said Miguel Lua, who manages administrative work for the catering business. “I think giving free meals to the community and those people that need it is the best way to give back.”
People at the Day Center on Thursday were treated to meals of rice and beans, with beef or chicken plus a side of grilled veggies.
The meal was put on with the help of The People’s Kitchen of San Luis Obispo, which provides about 2,000 meals a month to the less fortunate.
“Lua’s was just wonderful,” People’s Kitchen board President Mary Parker said. “They contacted us and said they wanted to do something for the community. And now they are here and doing a great barbecue. It happens to coincide with the day the clients are having their Christmas parties, so it makes it especially special to have this fabulous barbecue meal.”
Parker said the group is always looking for help serving or donating meals. Those who are interested can contact the organization through its website, www.slopeopleskitchen.org.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
