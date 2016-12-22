6 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Dec. 23

Worldwide opal exhibit
9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Display of more than 150 opals. I Love Rocks, 3970 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free to view. 805-748-4639.
Monarch butterfly migration
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Docent talks held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily (rain cancels). Pismo Beach Monarch Grove, 455 S. Dolliver St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-548-0390.
Annual Winter Faire & Juried Craft Show
Noon to 4 p.m.
Collective of paintings, photography and fine crafts. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.
“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”
1:30 p.m.
PCPA-Pacific Conservatory Theatre production. Marian Theatre, 800 S. College Drive, Santa Maria. $31.50 to $41.50, discounts available. 805-922-8313. www.pcpa.org.
“A Christmas Story”
7 p.m.
Nostalgic holiday tale. San Luis Obispo Little Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $15 to $35. 805-786-2440.
Chris Beland
10 p.m. to midnight.
Singer-songwriter. Luna Red, 1023 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-540-5243.
