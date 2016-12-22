Big waves come to Pismo Beach ahead of rainstorm

Reader Dave Parker from Atascadero sent in these video clips of big waves in Pismo Beach on Thursday morning (Dec. 22, 2016). The National Weather Service issued a high-surf advisory — with waves of up to 13 feet — through Friday morning ahead of a rainstorm expected to move into the Central Coast on Friday morning. Moderate to heavy rain is expected into Friday night, with up to 1.5 inches forecast for the northern San Luis Obispo County coastline.