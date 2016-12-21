Local

December 21, 2016 8:57 PM

6 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Dec. 22

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

Monarch butterfly migration

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Docent talks held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily (rain cancels). Pismo Beach Monarch Grove, 455 S. Dolliver St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-548-0390.

Art center activity: Tea light snowman decoration

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Free with admission. 805-544-5437.

Farewell & Holiday Gift Show

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Unique, handcrafted gifts and works of art by Central Coast artists. Gallery at the Network, 778 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. 805-788-0886

Salt Marsh to Mudflats

1 to 3 p.m.

Walk the boardwalk to learn the history of the salt marsh and the plants and animals living in this specialized environment. Dress for wind/weather and mud. Bring binoculars. Park close to east end of Bayside Marina parking lot or across the street at Morro Bay campground restrooms. Easy walk, 0.5 miles, 2 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs, please. Morro Bay State Park, Morro Bay State Park Road. Free. 805-772-2694.

The Night Sky in Winter

4 to 6 p.m.

Program on winter constellations and the history of telescope development. If the sky is clear, we will set up the museum’s telescope to look at stars and deep-space objects. Bring a jacket or warm clothing, and binoculars if you have them. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.

Cambria Christmas Market

5 to 9 p.m.

Features more than 1 million lights, music and vendors. Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive, Cambria. $5 to $15. 805-927-4200.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Timelapse video: Paso Robles to Cambria on Hwy. 46

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos