Want a say in Templeton’s planning? Consider joining the advisory board

The Templeton Area Advisory Group is accepting nominations for new delegates.
The group provides input on land-use and planning issues in Templeton to the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors.
Delegates serve a two-year term and alternates a one-year term. Meetings are held on the third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Templeton Community Services District Board room.
TAAG is seeking nominations from the public to fill three delegate positions and two alternate delegate positions. The terms of two current members — Frank Scotti and Bob Bejerano — are expiring. Both have said they intend to return to the board.
The delegates will be chosen through an election March 2. A candidate must be a registered voter in San Luis Obispo County and reside within the Templeton Unified School District boundaries.
To learn more, send a letter of interest and contact information, including a home address, to templetonaag@gmail.com or P.O. Box 1135, Templeton, CA 93465. Nominations should arrive no later than Jan. 19.
Interested parties may also declare their intention to run in person at the TAAG meeting Jan. 19.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
