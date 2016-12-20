SLO County airport makes TSA’s Top 10 Most Unusual Finds list

The Transportation Security Administration recently announced its Top 10 Most Unusual Finds for 2016, and a bizarre item discovered at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport cracked the list.
The annual list counts down the strangest items passengers tried to take with them on commercial flights in the past 12 months.
So, what item did TSA officers pull from a passenger’s checked bag? A trailer hitch made to look like a hand grenade.
The TSA posted a photo of the custom hitch Aug. 21 on the organization’s Instagram account. The post included an explanation as to why the item was not allowed on board:
“Your trailer hitch hand grenade is prohibited from both carry-on and checked bags,” the post reads. “So what’s the big deal if it’s inert? First off, we don’t know it’s inert until explosives professionals take a closer look, and that takes time and slows down the line. It can even lead to a complete shutdown and evacuation. Also, imagine the person sitting next to you on the plane pulling this out of their carry-on. For these reasons, anything resembling a bomb or grenade is prohibited from both carry-on and checked bags.”
#ProTip - Your trailer hitch hand grenade is prohibited from both carry-on and checked bags. So what’s the big deal if it’s inert? First off, we don’t know it’s inert until explosives professionals take a closer look, and that takes time and slows down the line. It can even lead to a complete shutdown and evacuation. Also, imagine the person sitting next to you on the plane pulling this out of their carry-on. For these reasons, anything resembling a bomb or grenade is prohibited from both carry-on and checked bags. #TSATravelTips This inert grenade was discovered in a checked bag recently at the SBP airport.
The post had received 2,895 likes as of Tuesday evening.
The Top 10 list includes a wealth of head-scratching items, including a replica suicide vest, a gold-colored gas mask adorned with bullets and, well, see for yourself in the video above.
Mark Powell: 805-781-7915
Comments