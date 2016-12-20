Local

December 20, 2016 4:52 PM

Take photos with Santa in his sleigh at these Paso Robles events

By Mark Powell

North County residents won’t have to wait until Saturday night to steal a glimpse of jolly old Saint Nick.

The Paso Robles Police Department is inviting community members to see Santa Claus and his sleigh Wednesday night, according to a city news release.

Attendees can meet Paso Robles police officers and firefighters, and enjoy hot chocolate and candy canes. They’re also welcome to take photos with Santa in his sleigh.

Community members are being asked to bring an unwrapped toy or unopened canned food item to donate to charity.

The city says there will be two opportunities to meet Santa on Wednesday. The first is 6 to 7 p.m. at Uptown Park, 641 36th St.; the second chance is between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. at Downtown Park, Spring and 12th streets.

Santa Claus goes surfing in Pismo Beach

Looks like Santa Claus came to town early for a pre-Christmas surf session at Pismo Beach. Music: "(I Guess I'll Have to Spend) Christmas Here" by The Johnny Starlings

Patrick S. Pemberton and Danny Thorogood The Tribune

