Supervisor Adam Hill chooses new planning commissioner

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill has chosen Julie Hawkins, a campus planner for Cal Poly, as the new District 3 planning commissioner.
“I wanted to find the most qualified woman, and I did. Too, Julie is a South County resident, and that is also a plus,” said Hill, who represents the 3rd District, encompassing parts of South County and San Luis Obispo.
Hawkins’ formal appointment by the county Board of Supervisors is on the board’s Jan. 10 agenda.
She was selected to replace Eric Meyer, who served on the commission four years. Meyer has moved on “to pursue new adventures and projects,” according to a statement from Hill.
Hawkins is project manager for the update of Cal Poly’s campus master plan. She has 12 years of professional experience in current and long-range planning.
