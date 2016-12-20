8 things to do in SLO County on Wednesday, Dec. 21

Big Brothers Big Sisters Awareness Day
5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
One hundred percent of all smoothie sales will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters. Los Osos Fitness, 1078 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos. Free, open to public. 805-528-1190.
Creativity
10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Bring artwork, in any medium, and join others working in various media. Bring your lunch and stay for the whole time, or come and go as it works for you. Art Center, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. 805-534-9708.
A “blue” Christmas service
12:15 p.m.
Service for those who find Christmas difficult and sad. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1344 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. 805-543-7212.
Carols & Cocoa
5 to 7 p.m.
Community gathering with a potluck, carols and cocoa. Bring a dish to share. We’ll supply the hot chocolate. Atascadero United Methodist Church, 11605 El Camino Real, Atascadero. Free. 805-466-2566. www.atascaderoumc.org.
Santa’s Sleigh
6 to 7 p.m. and 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Santa Claus, police officers and firefighters visit community parks. Includes hot chocolate and candy canes. Food and toy donations accepted. Uptown Park (visit begins at at 6 p.m.), 641 36th St., Paso Robles; City Park (visit begins at 7:30 p.m.), Spring and 11th streets, Paso Robles. Free. 805-237-6464.
“A Christmas Story”
7 p.m.
Nostalgic holiday tale of Ralphie Parker’s quest for a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas. San Luis Obispo Little Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $15 to $35. 805-786-2440.
SLOlio — A Gathering of True Stories
7 to 9 p.m.
Storytelling event open to anyone who has an eight- to 10-minute true story to share based on the theme “Bucking the Trend” and told without notes. Linnaea’s Cafe, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-995-2867. www.slolio.org.
Singer/songwriter night
8 to 10 p.m.
Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., 1462 E. Grand Ave., Arroyo Grande. 805-694-2252.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
