Here are the 10 most-watched videos on sanluisobispo.com in 2016

Sharks swimming in the ocean definitely piqued the interest of visitors to sanluisobispo.com this year.
Three of the 10 most-watched videos, based on views, involved sharks swimming just offshore the Central Coast. Crime, weather and unusual happenings also got people watching.
Here’s a look back at the top videos this year.
Great white shark caught on video in Morro Bay
How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM
RV gets stuck at Oceano Dunes
Is a creepy clown roaming the streets of Nipomo?
In video, Paso Robles High football coach Rich Schimke pours syrup into player's belly button
Watch San Luis Obispo's award-winning tourism video
El Niño-powered surf surges into Pismo Beach
Video of possible great white shark swimming near Pismo Beach Pier
New developments in the Kristin Smart case lead investigators to Cal Poly hillside
Video shows large shark swimming near Pismo Beach Pier
