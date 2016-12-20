Local

Here are the 10 most-watched videos on sanluisobispo.com in 2016

By Larissa Doust

Sharks swimming in the ocean definitely piqued the interest of visitors to sanluisobispo.com this year.

Three of the 10 most-watched videos, based on views, involved sharks swimming just offshore the Central Coast. Crime, weather and unusual happenings also got people watching.

Here’s a look back at the top videos this year.

Great white shark caught on video in Morro Bay

Great white shark caught on video in Morro Bay

Micheal Brink, who owns Morro Bay Boat Charters, was conducting a coastal charter just south of Morro Rock on Thursday morning — filming a dead dolphin he had come across — when “all of a sudden a shark came right up” to the side of the boat and began rub

Micheal Brink Morro Bay Boat Charters

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

Eric Vitale, fraud investigation specialist with the San Luis Obispo Police Department, demonstrates how to spot a card skimmer on an ATM, gas pump or other card reader. He also offers advice for keeping your PIN and card information safe.

David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

RV gets stuck at Oceano Dunes

RV gets stuck at Oceano Dunes

This recreational vehicle found itself in a bit of a predicament Saturday, March 26, 2016, at the Oceano Dunes.

Photo and video by Laurie Saxton

Is a creepy clown roaming the streets of Nipomo?

Is a creepy clown roaming the streets of Nipomo?

This video posted to Facebook on Tuesday claims to show two Nipomo residents driving in an unpopulated area of Nipomo late at night and coming upon a creepy clown on street corner. Prank or not, it's part of a nationwide craze that started making headline

Facebook/Evan Thompson

In video, Paso Robles High football coach Rich Schimke pours syrup into player's belly button

In video, Paso Robles High football coach Rich Schimke pours syrup into player's belly button

Video obtained by The Tribune shows Paso Robles High School head football coach Rich Schimke pouring syrup on a player during a post-game celebration. What happened next is in dispute, but the video led to Schimke being placed on paid administrative leave

Courtesy video

Watch San Luis Obispo's award-winning tourism video

Watch San Luis Obispo's award-winning tourism video

The video for San Luis Obispo’s tourism campaign, produced by BCA and Peregrine Media Group, features favorite activities in and around the city, set to the music of Moonshiner Collective. The video, part of the city’s complete branding makeover, recently

BCA and Peregrine Media Group

El Niño-powered surf surges into Pismo Beach

El Niño-powered surf surges into Pismo Beach

The first of this winter's El Niño storms made for big surf at Pismo Beach and Shell Beach, California, on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016.

Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Video of possible great white shark swimming near Pismo Beach Pier

Video of possible great white shark swimming near Pismo Beach Pier

Surfside Donuts, a donut shop in Pismo Beach, shared a video taken Saturday, July 9, 2016, that shows a shark that appears to be a great white swimming near the Pismo Beach Pier.

Courtesy of Andy McKay

New developments in the Kristin Smart case lead investigators to Cal Poly hillside

New developments in the Kristin Smart case lead investigators to Cal Poly hillside

The remains or evidence relating to the disappearance of Kristin Smart, the Cal Poly freshman who went missing over Memorial Day weekend in 1996, may be buried on the hillside near the university’s “P” landmark, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office

David Middlecamp The Tribune

Video shows large shark swimming near Pismo Beach Pier

Video shows large shark swimming near Pismo Beach Pier

Surfers spotted a large shark swimming next to the Pismo Beach Pier on Saturday, July 9, 2016.

Courtesy Joel Bishop

