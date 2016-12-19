If the new Visit Atascadero website makes you feel nostalgic, it’s supposed to

Atascadero’s tourism group is hoping a healthy dose of nostalgia will help drive visitors to the North County town.
The Atascadero Business Tourism Improvement District, also known as Visit Atascadero, relaunched its website Monday. The redesigned site emphasizes the new Visit Atascadero brand: “a family-friendly, genuine travel destination that embodies ‘California as it used to be,’ ” according to a news release.
A quick perusal of the website shows pictures of smiling children sledding at the city’s Winter Wonderland event and shiny, vintage cars rolling in front of City Hall during its Hot El Camino Cruise Nite, as well as links to the city’s refreshed social media feeds.
Visitors can use the site to stay up to date on local events; find lodging, food and drinks; discover wedding venues; and plan their visits to the city, according to the release. The site emphasizes upcoming events, which organizers say was one of the most popular pages on the previous site.
The Atascadero Tourism Business Improvement District Advisory Board is made up of representatives from five lodging or hospitality-related businesses in Atascadero. The board is appointed by the Atascadero City Council. Funding for the board’s projects come from a 2 percent assessment charged by hotels to put toward tourism initiatives.
According to a district board staff report, the city has set aside about $38,000 for website updates in the 2016-17 fiscal year. To date, it has spent about $12,965.
To view the website, go to www.visitatascadero.com.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
