6 things to do in SLO County on Tuesday, Dec. 20

David Kreitzer
Fine art show. Through Dec. 31. Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. 805-234-2048.
CAPSLO Adult Wellness & Prevention Screening
9 a.m. to noon.
Services include checks of blood pressure, pulse and weight, as well as a finger-prick blood test for anemia, blood sugar and cholesterol levels. No appointment is needed for these basic services. Peace Lutheran Church, 244 Oak Park Blvd., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-544-2484. www.capslo.org.
Monarch butterfly migration
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Docent talks held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily (rain cancels). Highway 1, half mile south of Pismo Beach. Pismo Beach Monarch Grove, 455 S. Dolliver St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-548-0390.
Art Center activity: Tealight snowman decoration
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Free with admission. 805-544-5437.
Toy drive
4 to 11 p.m.
Guests who donate an unwrapped toy receive a 20 percent discount from their entire check for up to two people. Flour House, 690 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. 805-544-5282.
Todd O’Keefe
6:30 to 9 p.m.
Contemporary folk artist. Bang the Drum Brewery, 950 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. Free, tip jar passed. 805-242-8372.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments