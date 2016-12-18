8 things to do in SLO County on Monday, Dec. 19

Worldwide opal exhibit
Features more than 50 varieties of set, and unset stones, all available for sale. Sept. 1 through Jan. 10 at I Love Rocks, 3970 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free to view. 805-748-4639.
New Life Painting to paint it forward
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
New Life invites the community to join the fun. Volunteers will work alongside New Life’s team. Fairgrove Elementary School, 2101 The Pike, Grover Beach. Free. 805-937-9836. www.newlifepainting.com.
Art center activity: Yarn-wrapped reindeer
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Make a crafty little reindeer. The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Free with admission. 805-544-5437.
Wilshire Hospice Hope Chest Holiday Decor Event
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Holiday room features merchandise including ornaments, garlands, wreaths, china, silver, housewares, linens, vintage items and more. Wilshire Hospice Hope Chest, 445 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. 805-545-5955.
CraftArt Market
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Local artists present art glass, fine jewelry, textiles, home decor, woodwork and ceramics and much more. Benefits youth art education classes and local artists. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free admission. 805-543-8562.
Toy drive
4 to 10 p.m.
Sidecar Cocktail Company guests are encouraged to bring in an unwrapped gift to receive a 20 percent discount from their check for up to two people. Donations to purchase additional gifts for children also accepted. Sidecar Cocktail Co., 1127 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. 805-540-5340.
Bible Study Fellowship International
6:55 to 8:45 p.m.
An interdenominational women’s Bible study. The study of John. Grace Bible Church, 100 Rodeo Drive, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-431-3939.
Tim Jackson
6:30 to 9 p.m.
Singer-songwriter. Morro Bay Wine Seller, 601 Embarcadero, No. 5, Morro Bay. Free, tip jar passed. 805-772-8388.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
