Charles Paddock Zoo animals get a taste of Holiday Magic

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work? Pause

0:42 Watch Ryan Teixeira get a big-league surprise from Dodger Justin Turner

0:13 Surveillance video of theft at Central Coast Trains in Atascadero

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes

2:46 See how peppermint candy is made

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?

1:57 New developments in the Kristin Smart case lead investigators to Cal Poly hillside

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition

1:33 Fashions from SLO County's past now on display