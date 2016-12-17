Charles Paddock Zoo animals get a taste of Holiday Magic

This was one instance where eating your Christmas present was hardly a holiday faux pas.
The Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero held its annual Holiday Magic event Saturday.
Zoo animals received “gifts” in the form of tasty treats, and children were able to watch the animals open their presents to search for goodies placed inside a Christmas tree provided by Santa Claus and his helpers.
“We’re talking to all of our two-legged friends and four-legged friends and just having a great day,” Santa Claus said.
Comments