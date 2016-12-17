13 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Dec. 18

Children’s Christmas play
10 to 11:15 a.m.
Atascadero United Methodist Church, 11605 El Camino Real, Atascadero. Free. 805-466-2566.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus at Pismo Beach Premium Outlets
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Children of every age are invited to come join us for holiday treats, coffee, hot cocoa and photos. Pismo Beach Premium Outlets, 333 Five Cities Drive, Pismo Beach. Free. 805-773-4662.
Toy giveaway
Noon to 4 p.m.
Madonna Inn and Expo Center, 100 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-242-0309.
The Wavebreakers Christmas: Music Old and New
1 to 2 p.m.
Tom Bringle on guitar and Wendy Stockton on keyboard play an intimate family concert in the Jack House parlor, surrounded by 1880s Christmas decorations and toys. Jack House & Gardens, 536 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. $5, kids free. 805-470-0983.
Hope vigil
2 to 3 p.m.
Gathering the day before the Electoral College officially votes. A coming together to inspire hope and strengthen our commitment to integrity and openness in our government and society. Rain or shine. Leffingwell Landing State Park, 7000 Moonstone Drive, Cambria. Free.
A Victorian Christmas
3 to 4 p.m.
Musician and historian Donn Clarius explores Yuletide music of the period on San Luis Obispo’s earliest period instrument, the 1864 Jack Steinway. Jack House & Gardens, 536 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. $5, kids free. 805-470-0983.
San Luis Obispo Wind Orchestra — “Ring the Bells!”
3 to 5 p.m.
Featuring guest conductor Michael Nowak and vocalist Inga Swearingen. Cuesta College Cultural & Performing Arts Center, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. $30, students $15, children 8 and younger free 805-456-3333.
Sierra Club Victorian Christmas Historic Walk: San Luis Obispo
5 p.m.
Meet at St. Stephen’s Church, 1344 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-549-0355.
Forbes Pipe Organ Singalong
3 p.m.
Concert and holiday carol singalong. Cohan Center, Cal Poly, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $12 to $18. 805-756-4849.
In Time Trio holiday concert
3 p.m.
San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-543-8562.
Follow the Star community candlelight service
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Benefits Nipomo Food Basket and Nipomo High School athletics department. Nipomo High School, 525 N. Thompson Road, Nipomo. Free. 805-896-8972.
Corners of the Mouth Poetry Reading
7 to 9 p.m.
Memorial reading for lost poets. Open reading to follow. Linnaea’s Cafe, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-903-3595.
Christmas Jazz Vespers concert with George Garcia Quartet and Inga Swearingen
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Benefits new Homeless Services Center. First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. $15 donation. 805-543-5451.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
