Kids eat it up watching animal gobble Christmas treats at Charles Paddock Zoo

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office had more than 600 bikes to give away to underprivileged children for its annual Christmas Bicycle Giveaway. Inmates refurbish the bikes donated by the community. About 180 of those bikes were picked up by children Thursday, December 15, 2016.
"Bizarre Foods" chef Andrew Zimmern was in Morro Bay and elsewhere in San Luis Obispo County this week filming for his Travel Channel TV show. Here is a brief clip of his visit with Capt. Travis Evans of Avila Beach. Evans is a local fisherman.
New to the California Assembly, Jordan Cunningham speaks about what he plans to accomplish, what his priorities are and what it was like to be sworn-in at the Capitol building in Sacramento recently. He represents the 35th District, which includes all of San Luis Obispo County and parts of Santa Barbara County.
Many people turned out to the annual Morro Bay Lighted Boat Parade in Morro Bay Harbor on Saturday. Boats of all sizes were decorated with lights to cruise the harbor and yell "Merry Christmas" to onlookers. See a video of the festive boats at sanluisobispo.com.