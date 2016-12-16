17 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Dec. 17

American Legion Breakfast
8 to 11 a.m.
Fundraiser. Veterans Memorial Building, 240 Scott St., Paso Robles. Adults $6, children $3. 805-239-7370.
Sierra Club Islay Hill Trekking-Pole Hike
10 a.m.
Two-mile hike for instruction and practice with trekking poles around easternmost morro in the county. Meet at Islay Hill Open Space trailhead. 1358 Sweet Bay Lane, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-458-5575.
Docent Walk on Fiscalini Ranch Preserve
10 a.m.-noon.
Walk the Forest Loop Trail with Brian Morgan and discover the natural wonders of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve Forest. Observe, listen and talk about the things along the trail. 604 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-305-1423. www.cambriaranchwalks.com.
Holiday Magic at the Charles Paddock Zoo
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Zookeepers step in as Santa’s elves to prepare gifts for the animals. Santa will be there too. Charles Paddock Zoo, 9305 Pismo Ave., Atascadero. $12. 805-461-5080. www.VisitAtascadero.com.
Tracks & Scat: Guided Hike
Noon to 2 p.m.
Guided walk to learn about the clues that animals leave behind in the park. Meet at the registration office. Rain cancels. Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. Park day use fee $10 per vehicle. 805-788-2381.
Forever Stoked Winter Art Show
Noon to 8 p.m.
Artwork from Ken Christensen, Charlie Clingman, Dakota Pitts, Felicia Kincaid, Chris Pedersen, Peter Pierce, R.T. Myers, Paul Dollins and more. Forever Stoked Gallery, 1164 Quintana Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-9095.
Make Merry at the Point San Luis Lighthouse
Noon, 1 and 2 p.m.
Bands, appetizers, wine, a soup bar and docents in period attire. Point San Luis Lighthouse, Lighthouse Road, Point San Luis. Adults $50, children $20; Tickets available at www.pointsanluislighthouse.org. 805-540-5771.
Floral design workshop
1 to 3 p.m.
Skyline Flower Growers — Nipomo Flower Market, 2425 Bonita School Road, Nipomo. $65. 805-931-7511.
Saturday Live
1 to 4 p.m.
Featuring singer-songwriter Kenny Taylor. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
Victorian Teddy Bear Tea
2 to 4 p.m.
Children bring their favorite teddy bears tea. Includes fun, tea or juice, cookies and more. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15, younger than 12: $8. 805-238-4103.
Holiday Party Art & Craft Fair
2 to 5 p.m.
Features arts and crafts vendors, student showcase, Santa and Mrs. Claus, goodies and hot chocolate. Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation, 3201 Spring St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-5825.
Bird Bones
2 to 4 p.m.
The finding of an archaeopteryx fossil in Germany in the late 19th century sparked the modern idea that birds evolved from a group of therapod dinosaurs. Learn how scientists came to this conclusion and observe the skeletal daptations (bones that are fused, hollowed or eliminated) that allow birds to fly. Microscopes will be available to look at small bird bones and bones showing air spaces. Free family activity, 1-2 hours, best for ages 8 and up. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
“Grinch”
2 and 7 p.m.
Studio of Performing Arts production. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $20. 805-489-9444. www.clarkcenter.org.
Christmas carol concert
3 to 5 p.m.
St. Benedict’s Episcopal Church, 2220 Snowy Egret Lane, Los Osos. Free. 805-528-0654.
San Luis Obispo Youth Symphony winter concert
4 p.m.
Cohan Center, Cal Poly, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $5 to $15. 805-756-4849.
SLO Holiday Beer & Wine Festival
4 to 8 p.m.
21 and older. Veterans Memorial Building, 801 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $40.805-481-4898. www.santasbeer.com.
“It’s a Wonderful Life” live radio play
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-927-8910.
