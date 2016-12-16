Local

December 16, 2016 10:47 PM

Visit Santa’s House and ride the carousel in SLO’s Mission Plaza

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

The holidays are in full swing at San Luis Obispo’s Mission Plaza, where children can visit Santa Claus at Santa’s House and take a whirl on the classic carousel.

Kids who meet Santa will receive free candy canes, toys and coloring books, according to the SLO Downtown Association.

Visitors can take photos with Santa with their own device for $5 or pay $8 for a framed photo.

Patrons also can pay $11 to take their own photos and receive a souvenir framed photo.

Classic carousel

The classic carousel in Mission Plaza is $3 per ride, or five rides for $10. (There is a $1 extra charge for credit cards.)

Hours

Hours for Santa’s House and the carousel are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day until Christmas Eve, except for Sunday, Dec. 18, when they close at 6 p.m.

Christmas Eve hours are 9 a.m. to noon. The attractions are closed Christmas Day.

South County Holiday Parade gets groovy in Grover Beach

Holiday revelers took part in the 50th annual South County Holiday Parade in Grover Beach on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. The annual parade, which began in 1966, paid homage to its roots with a “Groovy Grover Holiday” theme.

Laura Dickinson The Tribune

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

County public works crews pump flooded Avila Beach flood water all night

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos