Visit Santa’s House and ride the carousel in SLO’s Mission Plaza

The holidays are in full swing at San Luis Obispo’s Mission Plaza, where children can visit Santa Claus at Santa’s House and take a whirl on the classic carousel.
Kids who meet Santa will receive free candy canes, toys and coloring books, according to the SLO Downtown Association.
Visitors can take photos with Santa with their own device for $5 or pay $8 for a framed photo.
Patrons also can pay $11 to take their own photos and receive a souvenir framed photo.
Classic carousel
The classic carousel in Mission Plaza is $3 per ride, or five rides for $10. (There is a $1 extra charge for credit cards.)
Hours
Hours for Santa’s House and the carousel are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day until Christmas Eve, except for Sunday, Dec. 18, when they close at 6 p.m.
Christmas Eve hours are 9 a.m. to noon. The attractions are closed Christmas Day.
