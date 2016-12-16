Prado Day Center in SLO opens weekend warming center

The Prado Day Center in San Luis Obispo will provide a warm, dry place for those in need to shelter on Saturday and Sunday nights.
Prado will open its warming center at 43 Prado Road starting at 4:45 p.m., and guests will be provided with a place to sleep and a hot meal. Guests can arrive at any time during the evening, but cannot return after leaving.
Pets are allowed, and smoking is permitted in designated areas.
The warming center closes at 8 a.m., but clients can access regular Prado services starting at 8:30 a.m.
Prado is looking for help providing dinner for about 35 people and is seeking donations of food and other items. The center is in need of large trash bags, disposable dishes and utensils, coffee and tea, creamer and sugar, breakfast bars and no-cook items, instant noodles, large backpacks, sleeping bags, socks, gloves and rain gear.
Those interested in providing donations should call 805-786-0617. For information on warming center nights of operation, call 805-549-6858.
Comments