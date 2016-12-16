Highway 1 north of Ragged Point to reopen after rockslide cleanup

Update, 12:45 p.m.
Highway 1 north of Ragged Point will reopen at 1 p.m., according to Caltrans.
The road was closed while crews cleaned up debris from three rock- and mudslides in the area caused by heavy rain.
Original story
Highway 1 north of Ragged Point will remain closed through Friday afternoon as crews clean up debris from rock- and mudslides caused by heavy rain.
Caltrans closed a 40-mile stretch of road from Ragged Point into Monterey County on Thursday about 7:27 p.m. after a rockslide.
Officials announced Friday morning that Highway 1 will remain closed to traffic through Coast Gallery-Fullers Point in Big Sur until 2 p.m. while crews clear the road.
Check back for updates on this continuing story.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
Comments