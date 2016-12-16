One person dead after crash on Hwy. 41 near Cholame 'Y'

One person died after a crash Thursday evening on Highway 41 north of the Cholame ‘Y,’ where the highway intersects with Highway 46 East.
The driver was speeding about 7:43 p.m. when they lost control of the vehicle at a curve in the road, according to the CHP. The vehicle went off the road and hit a sign and a dirt embankment, which caused it to roll onto its side.
The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, sustained major injuries, according to the CHP. The person was taken to Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, where they were later pronounced dead.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the CHP, and alcohol appears to be a factor. The crash is still under investigation.
The identity of the driver has not yet been released.
Comments