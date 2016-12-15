Power restored for most customers after outage in SLO

Update, 10:40 p.m.
PG&E said 29 customers in San Luis Obispo were still without electricity Thursday night following a power outage.
Almost 3,000 were without power for 52 minutes after a tree made contact with a utility line in the stormy weather, PG&E said.
The outage occurred at 8:24 p.m. in the downtown area, and many of the customers who were impacted were near the intersection of Garden and Pacific streets, PG&E said.
PG&E said crews continued to work Thursday night to restore power to those 29 who were still in the dark.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Update, 9:37 p.m.
Power is back on for almost all customers in San Luis Obispo who had experienced an outage earlier Thursday evening, according to PG&E.
An outage in downtown and south of that area had affected up to several thousand people, according to a PG&E outage map.
Original story:
A power outage is affecting potentially thousands of people Thursday night in the downtown San Luis Obispo area and south of there, according to PG&E.
A PG&E outage map shows the affected area is south and east of Palm Street and spans from Nipomo Street past Grand Avenue.
The outage also extends southeast down past Laurel Lane.
