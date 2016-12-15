Fake sales, changing banks and California’s latest water fight

I have three topics today: 1. Discounted prices may be mythical. 2. Banks are changeable. 3. In California, “Whiskey’s for drinking and water’s for fighting,” as the old adage goes.
First, the mythical discounts: Last week the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office sued four major chain department stores for allegedly issuing misleading advertising. They are JCPenney, Sears, Kohl’s, and Macy’s.
JCPenney, Sears and Kohl’s also have stores in this county and there’s a Macy’s in Santa Maria. Lawsuits against their Los Angeles affiliates were reported last week in the Tribune and other newspapers.
The Los Angeles city attorney is suing the stores’ branches in that city for allegedly advertising false discounts. For example, one suit said Sears allegedly offered a certain model of washing machine in April for $999.99, down from $1,179.99. That machine was, however, never sold for more than $999.99.
As time passed the price was reduced a number of times until it reached $649.99. But even then it was still shown as discounted from $1,179.99, the lawsuit said. Basically the lawsuits against all four of the retailers allege that they had claimed fictitious higher “original” prices in order to advertize inflated discounts.
In California it’s illegal to claim an item previously had a higher price unless that item was really for sale at the higher price within three months before the discount was advertised. But I think most of us realize any advertised higher original price may be fictitious. We just must decide if the item is really worth the current asking price? If it isn’t, forget it.
And now about changeable banks: The Wednesday Tribune reported my bank is changing again. My bank is a branch of Heritage Oaks Bancorp based in Paso Robles. That chain is selling itself to Pacific Premier Bancorp of Irvine. Pacific Premier now has 16 branches in Southern California. Heritage Oaks has 12 in this county and Santa Barbara County.
I’m unworried. I’ve been through bank ownership changes before. My previous two or three banks just continued operating in the same building, which now houses a furniture store. This latest ownership change is to be final next year. Then the Heritage Oaks branches will be renamed Pacific Premier. That’s too bad. Heritage Oaks is a strong name, easy to picture. I can’t picture Pacific Premier.
Now about California’s latest water fight. Last week the House of Representatives approved the national Water Infrastructure Improvements Act. Rep. Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield said, “It will increase pumping. It will increase storage. It will fund more desalination, efficiency and recycling projects.”
But he didn’t say how the water will be replaced after it’s pumped from the already sinking San Joaquin Valley floor.
Phil Dirkx’s column is special to The Tribune. He has lived in Paso Robles for more than five decades, and his column appears here every week. Reach Dirkx at 238-2372 or phild2008@sbcglobal.net.
