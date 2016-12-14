SLO, South County warming centers to open during rainstorm

The Prado Day Center in San Luis Obispo and the 5 Cities Homeless Coalition will open warming centers this week to give homeless residents a place to get out of the rain and cold.
A North County warming center, hosted by St. William’s Parish and other North County homeless services, will not open this weekend, as the organizers are waiting for insurance for the shelter to kick in Dec. 18. After that, the shelter will likely open when temperatures drop below 35 degrees.
San Luis Obispo
According to a news release, the center at 43 Prado Road will open at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, though those needing shelter from the rain can arrive at any time during the evening. Once there, they may not leave and return. Prado is a sobriety-based facility.
Pets are allowed, and smoking is permitted in a designated smoking area.
The center will close at 8 a.m. Friday, and clients can access regular Prado Day Center services beginning at 8:30 a.m.
The warming center may be activated on future dates, depending on weather conditions. Grace McIntosh, deputy director of Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County, said the group does not expect to keep the center open through the weekend, because temperatures are not expected to get below 35 degrees.
For up-to-date information about warming center nights of operation, call the CAPSLO Warming Center Hotline at 805-549-6858.
South County
The 5 Cities Homeless Coalition center, located at the Department of Social Services Conference Room at 1086 Grand Ave. in Arroyo Grande, will be open Thursday through Sunday nights, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.
At the center, overnight guests will be provided a safe, dry place to sleep and a hot meal, according to a news release. The facility cannot accept pets, nor is smoking allowed. Guests are asked to arrive between 5 and 9 p.m.
In addition to hot meals, overnight guests can play board games, watch a movie or take part in other activities. Sleeping bags and mats will be provided as available.
Sobriety is not a condition for entry; however, no drugs or alcohol are permitted on site. Once at the shelter, guests will not be permitted to re-enter if they choose to leave.
Transportation will be offered from the following locations:
▪ Nipomo Vons: departing at 5:10 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
▪ Arroyo Grande Library: 5:25 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 4:20 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
▪ Pismo Beach Outlets: 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 4:35 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
▪ Ramona Park: 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 4:50 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
▪ Oceano Duck Pond: 5:45 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 5:05 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For up-to-date information about operation of the warming center, call 805-710-4330.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
