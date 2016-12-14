SLO City Council approves settlement with police union

San Luis Obispo’s police union and the city have settled a longstanding legal dispute that sets up assurance that the City Council will have the final say on any impasse in contract negotiations.
On Tuesday, the newly seated council unanimously approved the recommendation of City Attorney Christine Dietrick to move forward with a settlement that means the San Luis Obispo Police Officers Association will withdraw a longstanding claim with the Public Employment Relations Board against the city.
The settlement agreement establishes a new process for resolving contract negotiation disputes that gives the City Council final decision-making power. Under the new agreement, if the union feels the council isn’t basing a contract resolution on the preponderance of evidence — including a fact-finder’s determination — the union may ask for a nonbinding review by a San Luis Obispo Superior Court judge.
While not binding, the judge’s ruling would carry significant weight and give the City Council an independent assessment before its final determination.
“It is very important for the City Council to retain its authority and independence,” Councilwoman Carlyn Christianson said Tuesday, “and I do believe this settlement accomplishes that while addressing an ongoing dispute that has been draining and difficult for the city as a whole and is best put to rest.
“These are nuanced and complex issues that require a great deal of legal expertise to understand.”
This keeps binding arbitration out of the city’s charter while giving the union assurance of oversight that the council is acting reasonably.
Dietrick said the settlement “keeps binding arbitration out of the city’s charter, while giving the union assurance of oversight that the council is acting reasonably.”
The issue of binding arbitration — using a third party to settle disputes — was at the heart of the claim the police union filed with PERB in 2011.
The union claimed the city acted improperly when it refused to meet and consult with the union before placing two measures on an August 2011 ballot. Measure A removed a city charter section requiring voter approval before retirement benefits for future employees could be reduced, and Measure B overturned the use of binding arbitration.
Two months after that vote, the police union filed its claim with the PERB, which oversees collective bargaining statutes with cities.
In February 2014, administrative law Judge Valerie Pike Racho, a PERB employee, ruled that the city violated the Meyers-Milias-Brown Act, which governs labor and management relations in local government, when it “refused to meet and consult” with the police union over the proposed Measure B. The city was not found to have violated labor laws by putting Measure A on the ballot.
The city appealed that ruling, which was suspended until the appeal process was completed. A hearing on the appeal was delayed while the PERB awaited a ruling on a similar case by the California Court of Appeal involving the city of Palo Alto.
Tuesday’s agreement also means the city will pay the union $150,000, which includes covering costs the union incurred for legal work on the claim.
The council’s safest course of action was to approve the settlement.
Opponents of binding arbitration had argued that in 2008, a decision by an arbitrator gave police officers a 30 percent raise when compounded over a three-year period, steering funds away from city infrastructure investments and other services.
“I think the council felt this was the best way to preserve the vote of the people back in 2011,” said Andrew Carter, a former San Luis Obispo councilman who led the campaign to repeal binding arbitration, in a phone interview Wednesday. “The council’s safest course of action was to approve the settlement.”
Carter said he is still disappointed that, under the union’s PERB claim, the Meyers-Milias-Brown Act could have affected the will of the voters in deciding the issue.
“Ultimately, the people should get the right to make the decision,” Carter said.
