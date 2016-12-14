8 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Dec. 15

Monarch butterfly migration
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Docent talks held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily (rain cancels). Highway 1, half mile south of Pismo Beach. Pismo Beach Monarch Grove, 455 S. Dolliver St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-548-0390.
Bald Spots in concert
Noon to 2:30 p.m.
Cambria Newcomers Club presents their holiday luncheon and program. Anna Harrington will offer holiday songs, followed by the Bald Spots in concert. Reservations required. Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive, Cambria. $21 in advance only. 805-924-1898.
Pacific Horizon Chorus holiday concert
4 to 5 p.m.
Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-781-5783.
Cambria Christmas Market
5 to 9 p.m.
Local food and drink; displays featuring more than 1 million lights; live music and vendors. Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive, Cambria. $5 to $15. 805-927-4200.
“Titanic the Musical”
7 p.m.
Arroyo Grande High School Theatre Co. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $10 to $17. 805-489-9444. www.clarkcenter.org.
Free moonlight hours
5 to 8 p.m.
The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-544-5437.
Make a holiday wreath
6 to 8 p.m.
Live Oak Room, Centennial Park, Paso Robles. $25 plus $25 supply fee. 805-237-3988. www.prcity.com.
Spiritual Exploration Group: A fundraiser for Lightshare
6 to 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Sullivan, an energy healer and Lightshare administrator, will facilitate a Spiritual Exploration Group every third Thursday of the month. The monthly discussions are based on spiritual writings. Lightshare, 22701 El Camino Real, Santa Margarita. $20. 805-459-3409. www.elizabethasullivan.com.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments