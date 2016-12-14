Thursday’s SLO Farmers Market canceled, Snow Night postponed

The Downtown SLO Farmers Market Snow Night scheduled for Thursday has been postponed until January because of forecasted rain.
The San Luis Obispo Downtown Association announced Wednesday that the market will be canceled and the event, which was to feature a snow sledding hill and children’s play area, will be postponed until Jan. 12.
PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey’s weekly forecast predicts a cold front will come through San Luis Obispo County on Thursday, bringing temperatures in the 50s, wind and periods of moderate to heavy rain.
An announcement on the Downtown Association’s website advised residents to “enjoy the rain while it’s here and join us at Downtown SLO Farmers Market for Snow Night in January!”
Snow Night already had been rescheduled once before because of weather. The winter-themed event had been set for Dec. 8, but the SLO Farmers Market was canceled because of rain that day, as well.
