Local cities swear in new (and not-so-new) City Council members

It was out with the old and in with the new for four local city councils this week, as the administrative bodies welcomed new members and said farewell to outgoing ones.
Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Grover Beach and Morro Bay all held their swearing-in ceremonies for council members and mayors this week.
Grover Beach
On Monday, Grover Beach swore in Jeff Lee and Debbie Peterson to the council and John Shoals as mayor. Both Lee and Shoals are returning to the council for consecutive terms, while Peterson is returning after a two-year hiatus. She was previously mayor of Grover Beach from 2012-14.
Morro Bay
The same day, the Morro Bay City Council welcomed two new council members: Robert “Red” Davis and Marlys McPherson. Mayor Jamie Irons was also sworn in for his second term.
Arroyo Grande
In Arroyo Grande, Mayor Jim Hill and Councilwoman Kristen Barneich were sworn in for their second terms on the council on Tuesday. Caren Ray also took the oath of office for city council. She previously served as a council member but resigned in 2013 when Gov. Jerry Brown named her to replace late county Supervisor Paul Teixeira.
Atascadero
Atascadero Mayor Tom O’Malley was sworn in for his third term Tuesday, as was Councilwoman Roberta Fonzi. Charles Bourbeau, a former planning commissioner, took the oath of office as the city’s newest council member.
Each of the cities also said goodbye to some longtime council members: Grover Beach to Councilwoman Karen Bright, who had reached her term limit; Morro Bay to Christine Johnson and Noah Smukler, both of whom chose not to run for re-election this year; Arroyo Grande to 12-year Councilman Jim Guthrie; and Atascadero to two-term Councilman Bob Kelley.
With this week’s ceremonies, all of the new councils across the county have been instated. (Paso Robles, Pismo Beach and San Luis Obispo held their ceremonies last week.)
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
