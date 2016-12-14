They used two $50 bills. Now Grover Beach police are looking for them

1:41 How prepared are you for an earthquake? Pause

0:37 Watch a simulation of an 8.0 earthquake striking California

1:52 Kids with cancer celebrate with Santa at Jack's Helping Hand Christmas party

3:18 New state Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham talks about priorities: 'I know I’ve got my work cut out for me.'

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?

2:24 What shots do your kids need for back to school?

1:11 Hope's Village president has big plans for tiny homes

1:07 The holidays are at home with the Fortinis