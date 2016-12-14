They used two $50 bills. Now Grover Beach police are looking for them

Grover Beach Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people who police say passed counterfeit bills at a local business.
According to a news release, a man and woman used two counterfeit $50 bills at an unnamed business in town. Police did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday on where or when the bills were passed.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call Officer Kelly Cook at 805-473-4511 or SLO County Crime Stoppers at 800-549-7867.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
Comments