Local

December 14, 2016 11:49 AM

They used two $50 bills. Now Grover Beach police are looking for them

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

Grover Beach Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people who police say passed counterfeit bills at a local business.

According to a news release, a man and woman used two counterfeit $50 bills at an unnamed business in town. Police did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday on where or when the bills were passed.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call Officer Kelly Cook at 805-473-4511 or SLO County Crime Stoppers at 800-549-7867.

Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Watch SLO firefighters learn how to fight a house fire

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos