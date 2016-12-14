Atascadero City Council swears in its new members

Atascadero swore in Mayor Tom O'Malley for a third term Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. Also sworn in on Tuesday: Council members Roberta Fonzi and Charles Bourbeau.
