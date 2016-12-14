Atascadero City Council swears in its new members

"Bizarre Foods" chef Andrew Zimmern was in Morro Bay and elsewhere in San Luis Obispo County this week filming for his Travel Channel TV show. Here is a brief clip of his visit with Capt. Travis Evans of Avila Beach. Evans is a local fisherman.
New to the California Assembly, Jordan Cunningham speaks about what he plans to accomplish, what his priorities are and what it was like to be sworn-in at the Capitol building in Sacramento recently. He represents the 35th District, which includes all of San Luis Obispo County and parts of Santa Barbara County.
Many people turned out to the annual Morro Bay Lighted Boat Parade in Morro Bay Harbor on Saturday. Boats of all sizes were decorated with lights to cruise the harbor and yell "Merry Christmas" to onlookers. See a video of the festive boats at sanluisobispo.com.
Oak Park Christian Church in Grover Beach hosts a drive-thru nativity each year called "The Gift." The event draws hundreds of people through the church's horseshoe-shaped parking lot. The event is held 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and Dec. 11, 2016.
Three new San Luis Obispo City Council members were sworn in Friday, Dec. 9, 2016: Aaron Gomez, Andy Pease and new Mayor Heidi Harmon. The outgoing council of Vice Mayor Dan Carpenter, John Ashbaugh and Mayor Jan Marx was recognized. Dan Rivoire was appointed the city’s new vice mayor.