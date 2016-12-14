Local

December 14, 2016 12:28 AM

Firefighters burn down a house in SLO — all in the name of training

The San Luis Obispo Fire Department, with support from Cal Fire, created a series of structure fires to train its newly hired firefighters on Tuesday.

The training came at the end of a seven-week Recruit Firefighter Academy for the new hires to teach them firefighting techniques in a real-world setting.

The training started about 9 a.m. at 1695 Valle Vista Place, west of Los Osos Valley Road near rural Sycamore Canyon in San Luis Obispo.

The structure was scheduled for demolition prior to building a replacement home, and the homeowner agreed to allow the department to train on the property.

