Firefighters burn down a house in SLO — all in the name of training

1:52 Kids with cancer celebrate with Santa at Jack's Helping Hand Christmas party Pause

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

0:49 Morro Bay police share details of homicide investigation

1:19 'Location is everything': Cal Poly Downtown to open in new spot

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

2:09 Watch Zac Efron in the teaser trailer for 'Baywatch'

3:18 New state Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham talks about priorities: 'I know I’ve got my work cut out for me.'

1:01 Dogs in holiday costume prance down the Avila Beach promenade