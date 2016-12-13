Local

December 13, 2016 10:05 PM

Roof collapses, but no one hurt as crews battle house fire off Hwy. 46 West

By Mark Powell

Update, 10:40 p.m.

Firefighters on Tuesday night were battling a house fire off Highway 46 West in rural San Luis Obispo County, according to Cal Fire.

The fire was reported on York Mountain Road near Shadow Canyon Road in Templeton. The blaze was called in to dispatchers about 9 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire said at least four engines, two water tenders, breathing support and a battalion chief were dispatched to the scene.

The fire started in the home’s attic and caused the roof to collapse, according to Cal Fire.

No firefighters or residents were inside the house when the roof collapsed, and no injuries have been reported, according to Cal Fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Original story:

Fire crews have responded to a structure fire in a rural area off Highway 46 West, according to Cal Fire.

The fire was reported on York Mountain Road near Shadow Canyon Road, west of Paso Robles and Templeton.

There are reports of power lines down in the area.

Cal Fire crews were dispatched to the fire a little after 9 p.m.

