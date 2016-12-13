SLO health officer: More needles being exchanged in county program

The number of people using a needle exchange program funded by San Luis Obispo County remained steady last year at fewer than 500 clients, but more frequent use of the program by those clients may indicate that their intravenous drug use is increasing, the county’s chief public health officer said Tuesday.
While 487 clients used the program in 2015-16 compared with 497 clients the previous fiscal year, visits to the exchange program jumped by 30 percent during that time, according to a report filed with the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday.
More frequent drug use may be a factor, but some of that increase also could be because of increased public trust in the program, as well as a program change that allows a second person to exchange needles on behalf of a client with transportation, health or other issues, the report said.
“I think that people are shooting up more,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County’s public health officer, referencing the explosion in popularity of heroin and other injectable drugs nationwide.
That rise in popularity is especially dangerous for a generation that didn’t live through the height of the AIDS epidemic in the 1990s, Borenstein said, and may not be as aware of the risk of transmitting the disease through drug use.
Still, the Syringe Exchange Program, which also provides free HIV and hepatitis testing, continues to be an effective way to prevent deadly disease transmission among intravenous drug users, according to the report presented Tuesday.
The program operates out of the parking lot of the county Public Health Department in San Luis Obispo between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. each Wednesday. It’s managed by the nonprofit SLO Bangers and administered by the San Luis Obispo-based Access Support Network, which provides services to people diagnosed with HIV/AIDS and hepatitis C. Other participating agencies include the SLO County Opioid Safety Coalition, Cal Poly’s Department of Biological Sciences, and the California Department of Health Office of AIDS.
Clients are given safety containers to dispose of used syringes, as well as access to information on drug treatment options and safe syringe use. In addition to on-site blood testing, the program began providing clients with kits containing the life-saving opioid antagonist drug Naloxone — commonly known as Narcan — which instantly counteracts the effects of an opioid overdose when administered.
Approximately 50 people have reported to the organization that they administered Narcan received in the program to another person during an overdose so far this year, program manager Lois Petty said Tuesday.
The exchange program operates on a shoestring budget of about $11,000 to $12,000 a year — most of that from roughly $10,000 in San Luis Obispo County preventative health grants — with the help of volunteers and other miscellaneous grants, Petty said. Over the summer, the program came within two weeks of having to temporarily shut down because of a lack of supplies, Petty said, but was saved by a last-minute grant of supplies by the state.
There are currently 37 syringe programs operating in California, and though the rate of HIV diagnoses is generally on the decrease in both state and in San Luis Obispo County, Borenstein said more data needs to be collected.
“I would be reluctant to say we’re seeing a continuous decline (in local HIV diagnoses),” she said.
In San Luis Obispo County, there was just one new case of HIV diagnosed so far this year, according to the report. There were three new cases last year, four in 2014, nine in 2013, three in 2012, seven in 2011, and 11 in 2010, according to Health Department data.
Since the program was initiated in 2007, more syringes are collected each year than dispersed.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1.2 million people in the U.S. are living with HIV, and 1 in 8 are not aware. In 2015, about 6 percent of new HIV diagnoses in the U.S. were attributed to injection drug use, according to the agency, as were about half of all new hepatitis C cases.
Since falling drastically in the early 2000s, roughly 35,000 new cases of HIV have been reported in the U.S. each year since 2009. The number of hepatitis C cases — though still extremely low with just a few thousand nationwide — have nearly doubled since 2010, according to the CDC.
This fiscal year, the federal government lifted certain prohibitions on how it can contribute to needle exchange programs, Borenstein said. While the federal government is not able to supply syringes for programs, it can now provide funding for other necessities such as materials or facilities costs, which the local program will apply for this year.
In the interim, the San Luis Obispo Syringe Exchange Program is looking for tax-deductible donations. For information, call 805-781-3660.
Comments