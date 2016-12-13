Kids with cancer celebrate at Jack’s Helping Hand Christmas party

It was a scene straight out of any holiday party: children running around, giggling and playing as parents attempt to corral the rambunctious tykes; carolers enthusiastically singing “Feliz Navidad” next to a lit-up Christmas tree with presents piled high beneath it; and, of course, plenty of treats to go around.
What you wouldn’t know by looking at it is that all the families in the room have been touched by cancer.
Jack’s Helping Hand hosted its annual Oncology Christmas Party at the Madonna Inn on Monday for the families of children who are in remission or battling cancer. All the kids in attendance received gifts, purchased with a donation from the Arroyo Grande Optimist Club and an anonymous donor. The party also featured Phyllis Madonna singing Christmas carols and a visit from Santa Claus and Phyllis Madonna singing Christmas carols.
Coming together for a fun evening like this really, really reminds us all that we are here together.
Bridget Ready, Jack’s Helping Hand founder
The party, which was started by the Central Shores chapter of the Oncology Nursing Society, gives children and families an opportunity to relax and enjoy the spirit of the season, free from stress of diagnoses and treatments, said Jack’s Helping Hand founder Bridget Ready.
“As we go through life and tragedies such as cancer hit, we never want to feel alone,” she said. “Coming together for a fun evening like this really, really reminds us all that we are here together, you are not alone, and we are going to help you on this journey.”
The party also acts as an opportunity for the families to come together and celebrate their successes of the past year.
For Dawn Judy, 13, the party was an opportunity to show off something she had briefly lost last year: her eyesight.
Dawn, who began losing her vision last year close to the holidays, underwent a special treatment earlier this year that helped correct her eyesight. Dawn showed off her regained sight through the dresses she chose for her and her mother, Mona Judy, to wear to this year’s oncology party.
“I just thought they were nice,” she said with a smile.
Dawn’s favorite part of the night — in addition to the Target gift card she received — was seeing Santa Claus drive up to the inn in a fire truck.
“It’s fun to see Santa come in, and then seeing other people get their gifts,” she said.
The Cota family of Arroyo Grande also had good news at this year’s celebration: their son, Mateo (nicknamed “The Beast”), was just 11 days shy of ending his treatments for good.
“We’re excited. It’s a little surreal — I’m not sure what to think of it,” said his mother, Erika Cota.
Mateo, 5, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2013 and has been undergoing treatment since then to ensure his cancer stayed in remission.
Since then, the family has spent numerous holidays in the ER, including last year when they missed the holiday party because Mateo was sick and had to be hospitalized.
“A lot of our cancer kids, because it’s in the winter, that equals sickness,” Cota said. “It’s important, this event, because we can come and celebrate; it’s a safe environment and we are around others who are going through what we are going through.”
The Cotas can’t say enough about how thankful they are to Jack’s Helping Hand, not only for the party, but also for all the work the nonprofit group does throughout the year to support children and families impacted by cancer and other illnesses.
“Jack’s just opens their arms and they’ll help anyone, emotionally, physically and mentally,” Cota said. “They are just a phenomenal organization. They go above and beyond, and I just want to make sure the community knows that — that’s our goal. When (Mateo) is done with treatment, we want to educate. Because we didn’t know about them until our son got sick and we want to make sure others know how great they are.”
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
