6 things to do in SLO County on Wednesday, Dec. 14

Discover Treasures of Montaña de Oro, Part 1
10 to 11:30 a.m.
Tour the Spooner Ranch House and Holloway Garden. Dress for wind/weather. Meet at the Spooner Ranch House in Montaña de Oro. Easy walk, 0.25 miles, 1.5 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs please. Montana de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
Intertidal Life at Hazard Reef
3 to 6 p.m.
Learn some geology while walking through coastal scrub and sand dunes to see seaweeds and marine animals. Dress in layers and wear nonskid shoes that can get wet. Meet in Hazard Canyon parking lot, on West side of road, 1.6miles south of Montaña de Oro park entrance. Active hike, chance of poison oak, 1 mile, 3 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs please. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
Big Brothers Big Sisters volunteer training
6 to 7:30 p.m.
Training class prepares interested volunteers for a fun, easy way to give back to the community in just six hours each month spending time with a local child doing things they both enjoy. Big Brothers Big Sisters, 142 Cross St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-3226.
SLO Skiers monthly meeting
7 to 8 p.m.
SLO Skiers is a local nonprofit sport and social club. Elks Lodge, 222 Elks Lane, San Luis Obispo. Free. www.sloskiers.org
The Dandy Warhols
7 p.m.
Fremont Theatre, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $23 plus ticketing fees. www.dandywarhols.com.
Cuesta Chamber Music concert
7:30 to 9 p.m.
Cuesta College Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $15. 805-546-3198.
