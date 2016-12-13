Infestation shuts down Fess Parker-DoubleTree Hotel in Santa Barbara

A termite infestation shut down The Fess Parker-A DoubleTree by Hilton Resort on Santa Barbara’s waterfront on Monday.
The hotel is expected to re-open Friday, according to a statement by Beth Olson, director of sales and marketing at Fess Parker.
Licensed testing and fumigation firms have prepped to treat the hotel at 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd., according to Olson.
The 338-room hotel with 22 suites and 45,000 square feet of event space on Santa Barbara’s waterfront was covered with huge orange and blue striped tarps Monday.
“Once the property has been tested and certified for sale re-entry, we will resume normal operations,” according to the statement. “The safety and well-being of our guests is of primary importance all time.”
Comments