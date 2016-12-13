Angels we have seen paddling the Morro Bay Harbor

A group of women paddleboard together dressed as angels on a recent drizzly afternoon in Morro Bay Harbor. The women sang Christmas tunes as they paddle past the boats in the harbor.
The women frequently gather to paddleboard, sometimes in festive costumes. For Halloween, they dressed as witches and cackled their way through the harbor. Saturday, prior to the Morro Bay Lighted Boat Parade, the gals dressed as angels for the outing, complete with wings and halos. A smaller group than the “witches” showed this time, mostly because of the heavy drizzle and fog.
“That doesn’t deter the hardcore ladies!” said paddelboarder Karen Dillis.
