7 things to do in SLO County on Tuesday, Dec. 13

Birding the Boardwalk
10 to 11:30 a.m.
Enjoy a stroll while identifying shorebirds and more. Beginning birders welcome. Bring binoculars and field guide. Dress for wind/ weather. Park close to east end of the Morro Bay State Park Bayside marina parking lot. Easy walk, 1 mile, 1.5 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs. Morro Bay State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Art Center activity: Yarn wrapped reindeer
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Make a crafty little reindeer. San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Free with admission. 805-544-5437.
Explore the Tide Pools at Corallina Cove
2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Learn local history while walking the bluffs looking for sea birds, whales, seals and otters. Explore the tide pools of Corallina Cove at low tide. Wear sturdy shoes, dress for wind/weather, and bring binoculars. Meet at Bluff Trailhead, about 100 yards south of Spooner Ranch House in Montaña de Oro. Active hike, chance of poison oak, 2 miles, 2 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs please. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
Los Osos senior holiday dinner
5 to 7 p.m.
The Rotary Club of Los Osos hosts annual holiday dinner for local seniors, with turkey and all the trimmings. Live musical entertainment and caroling add to the holiday spirit. Reservations are encouraged. 805-528-2626. Los Osos Community Park, 2180 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1257.
Dorothea Lange Elementary School — Holiday Show
6 p.m.
Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $5. 805-489-9444.
Cuesta Combopalooza!
7:30 to 9 p.m.
Concert features all eight of the Cuesta Jazz combos. Cuesta College Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. $5. 805-546-3198.
Christmas at Hearst Castle
Through Dec. 31. The Castle gets all decked out for the holidays. Reservations are encouraged. Hearst Castle, Highway 1, San Simeon. $12 to $36. 800-444-4445 or www.hearstcastle.org.
