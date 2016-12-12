Body found in Morro Bay Harbor identified as Los Osos man

Police have identified the man whose body was found Saturday morning in Morro Bay Harbor and say he committed suicide.
The man was identified as Raymond Garland Reade, 74. His death was determined to be a suicide based on information found in a hotel room he rented in Morro Bay, according to a Morro Bay Police Department news release. Reade previously lived in Los Osos, police said.
Police were dispatched to the south Morro Rock parking area at 8:50 a.m. Saturday after a report that a body was seen floating in the bay. His body was recovered from the water and no foul play was suspected.
